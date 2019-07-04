Odlo’s summer range features Ceramicool active cooling tech

Swiss outdoor clothing brand Odlo has launched its summer cycling range. It uses a fabric called Ceramicool, which it says provides active cooling technology. Odlo says that the ceramic particles integrated into the fabric help dissipate excess heat by directing it into the yarn then helping to quickly wick sweat away from the body, avoiding sweat and heat build up.

Ceramicool is incorporated into Odlo’s summer weight jerseys and bibshorts for 2019. Odlo says that the effect is to actively cool the skin by up to 1C.

This includes the men’s Zeroweight line, with the Zeroweight Ceramicool Pro jersey coming in a close, athletic cut that’s designed to be aero. The Ceramicool fabric is used for the front panels of the jersey and Odlo says that the rear of the jersey includes an insert to prevent windflap at higher speeds.

That’s complemented by the Zeroweight cycling underwear top base layer, which again is designed to be lightweight and to wick moisture quickly from the skin.

The Zeroweight Ceramicool Pro bib shorts also use Ceramicool in front facing panels. The leg grippers include an aero golf dimple-like texture, to improve performance. The bib shorts are completed by an Odlo Gold seatpad – Odlo’s highest level pad offering.

New women’s collection

Odlo has also launched a women’s summer cycling clothing collection. This includes the women’s Element jersey. It’s made of a different lightweight wicking fabric and comes with added reflective details.

There’s a women’s version of the Zeroweight Cycling Underwear Singlet and the Zeroweight Ceramicool shorts. Without bibs, these have a wide waistband to keep them held up without pressure points. They have the same Odlo Gold pad as the men’s version.

For more leg coverage, Odlo also offers the women’s Fujin three-quarter length tights, again with a higher waistband. The pad in these is Odlo’s Silver model.