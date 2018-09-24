Orbea launches new Terra H alloy cross/gravel bike

A lower price and lots of versatility from Orbea’s new alloy machine

The new alloy Terra H is designed to complement the Terra C, which was launched last year, in fulfilling a number of roles: gravel riding, cyclocross, winter bike and commutes.

The Terra H has the wide clearances you’d expect for this type of bike, with Orbea saying that it provides clearance for 40mm tyres with 5mm extra space all round. That’s good for gravel rides but also leaves lots of clearance for 33mm cyclocross tyres and their accompanying mud.

There’s also bags of room for 28mm tyres and mudguards, with the necessary mounting points for guards and racks built in.

Orbea says that the geometry is designed for rider comfort on a range of surfaces, with built in vibration absorbing areas to soak up bumps, coupled to larger section main tubes for pedalling stiffness. There’s a carbon fork for front end comfort and precise handling and internal cable routing.

Specs and prices

The Orbea Terra H will be sold in three specs. There are six frame sizes and three colour options available.

The Terra H31-D comes with SRAM Rival 1 with 40/11-36 gear ratios. It’s priced at £1799 or $2199. As with all the Terra H bikes, it comes with Kenda Flintedge 40mm tyres and Shimano RS170 wheels, with finishing kit Orbea branded.

For £1499 or $1999, the Terra H30-D comes with an FSA Omega Adventure 48/32 supercompact chainset and Shimano 105 shifting with an 11-32 cassette.

The entry level Terra H40-D has the same chainset coupled to Tiagra with an 11-34 cassette range. Price is £1399 or $1799.