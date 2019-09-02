Pirelli extends its range with new Cinturato gravel and cyclocross tyres

Pirelli has launched a range of six different Cinturato tyre sizes aimed at the gravel and cyclocross rider. Each tyre is available in either H – for hard surfaces – or M tread pattern, which is designed for mixed surfaces.

Pirelli says that its special rubber formulations for the new tyres will give you the grip to tackle wet weather, while still rolling fast and holding on well in the dry and giving you low rolling resistance, comparable to the Cinturato road tyre.

All Pirelli’s new cyclocross and gravel tyres fold and use a compound called SpeedGrip, designed for high rolling efficiency and tear resistance. It’s tweaked from the brand’s SmartGrip compound, used in its Scorpion MTB tyre range and Pirelli says that it adds superior puncture protection. There’s a multiple 127tpi nylon casing and all can be run tubeless. Recommended price per tyre is either £45.90 or £47.90.

Gravel tyre range

The Pirelli Cinturato Gravel tyres are available in four sizes: 35x700c, 40x700c, 45x650b and 50x650b, and in H or M tread patterns, to suit your riding style and intended terrain.

The H tread pattern has low profile grip, to ensure efficient rolling over hard packed gravel roads, while the M tread is more open, with more prominent knobs.

Cyclocross tyres

The Pirelli Cinturato Cross tyre is also available in both H and M tread pattern and in 33mm width, with a quoted weight of 390g. Rather than replicating the tread of the gravel tyres, the Cross tyres have a more aggressive pattern, with more prominent knobs, for better grip from the narrower tyres and to give you the sharper handling required for racing.

Recommended UK price for the Pirelli Cinturato Cross tyres is £45.90.

Availability for both Cross and Gravel ranges will be from October 2019. We’ve got a set of each in for test, so look out for our reviews.