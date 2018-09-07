Primož Roglič’s Bianchi Aquila CV time trial bike

Here’s the bike that put Primož Roglič in the race lead at the Tour of Britain yesterday

All photos: Andy Jones

Yesterday, Team LottoNL-Jumbo blitzed the 14km Tour of Britain stage five team time trial, winning by 16 seconds to put Primož Roglič in the race lead by six seconds.

Roglič’s Bianchi Aquila CV TT bike in Bianchi’s famous celeste livery includes the brand’s proprietary Countervail anti-vibration technology, originally developed for NASA. There’s a Vision Trimax Carbon SI J-bend aerobar from team sponsor FSA, which features internal cable routing.

Apart from the sponsors’ logos on the seat tube and stays, the décor of Roglič’s Aquila is the same as the retail machine, which can also be ordered with Bianchi’s Tavolozza custom paint scheme.

Brakes are hidden away out of the airflow – the front V-brake in a recess under an aero fairing and the rear behind a protruding area under the bottom bracket shell.

The bike is kitted out with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 mechanicals and the dual sided Pioneer power meter used by Team LottoNL-Jumbo. There’s a deep section Dura-Ace front wheel, while the disc rear wheel is from Shimano’s component brand Pro. Although unmarked, Roglič’s tyres appear to be grapheme containing Corsa tubs from team tyre sponsor Vittoria.

The retail Bianchi Aquila comes with a Fizik Mistica stubby saddle, but Roglič prefers to ride on a Fizik Antares, as used on his Bianchi road bike.