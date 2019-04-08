Rapha expands its Core range to include Cargo bib shorts

Rapha expands its Core range to include Cargo shorts

Last year, Rapha launched its Explore Cargo short. which boasted an added a pocket on the side of both the bib tights and the bib shorts. Now, Rapha has expanded its Core range with new Core Cargo bib shorts, adding the leg pockets to its road going range.

The new Core Cargo shorts come in three different types, Core Cargo bib shorts, Core Cargo shorts and Women’s Cargo shorts. Rapha says that each short is made of supportive, dense-knit fabric for comfort and durability and now has reduced seams around the waist for greater comfort. Each short also features Rapha’s Classic chamois pad for men and the brand new women’s Classic chamois.

All three shorts feature the expandable mesh pocket on each leg for additional storage and have two additional pockets on the rear above the waistline. According to Rapha each pocket features a more secure seam at the top of the pocket to help keep items secure.

A low-profile laser-cut leg gripper holds the shorts in place while flat-locked seams should, the brand says, prevent chafing. The bib straps are made from a lightweight, breathable fabric that will stretch, according to Rapha.

According to the brand, the new Cargo shorts ‘strike a balance between comfort, performance and value’, with Rapha saying they ‘allow more people to access the Rapha brand’. The new Core Cargo bib shorts retail at £110 and the Women’s Core Cargo shorts retail at £95.

The new shorts are the flagship product of Rapha’s new Core range, which includes the three Core Cargo shorts, updated Core Jerseys for both men and women as well as children’s sizes for the first time. There’s also a new Core Rain Jacket II which comes with refreshed styling, now available in Black, Grey and Chartreuse for men and Black, Light Blue and Navy for women. The new jacket costs £100.