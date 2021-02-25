Rapha hits the women’s lifestyle market with ‘All Day’ leggings

Following on from its popular pairing with lifestyle brand Outdoor Voices, Rapha has launched its own ‘All Day’ leggings and shorts, designed for wearing either on the bike, around town, or – as 2020/2021 might dictate – when staying at home.

The new remote working lifestyle has reportedly resulted in increases in sales of more comfort orientated clothing. This includes ‘athleisure’ gear such as leggings, non-underwired bras (hurrah!), and pyjamas – and Rapha has evidently decided to join the trend with its new ‘All Day’ collection.

Both the shorts and the leggings are unpadded, so not designed with long arduous rides at front of mind, but are high waisted to remove any chance of a cold breeze reaching your lower back should you hop on the bike to head across town.

Like all un-padded items, they could be paired with padded underwear for a commute if you’d like a little more comfort in the saddle.

Rapha has elected to use a soft, high stretch material that incorporates recycled nylon fibres. The brand has been joining Shift Cycling Culture meetings and has placed a clear focus on improving sustainability within the industry. The fabric is reportedly durable against saddle abrasion whilst being quick drying and sweat wicking.

The double-layer waistband comes up high at the back, with a lower profile at the front for comfort when leaning over the bars. There are silicone dots on the hem of the shorts to make sure they stay put as you pedal.

Visibility hasn’t been forgotten. The cuffs of the leggings can be rolled up, revealing a high-vis pink colour with reflective logo.

There’s a phone pocket on both the shorts and the leggings, something we imagine has been carried over from the Cargo range.

The leggings come in at £80, which is more expensive than the competition from the more premium women’s lifestyle fitness brands. Sweaty Betty’s All Day leggings start at £65, though they don’t come with details such as pockets – the lowest priced Sweaty Betty Power leggings, with a pocket, come in at a compatible £75.

The shorts will retail at £60. Colours for both items include Black, Navy/Dark Navy and Purple/Violet.