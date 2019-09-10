Rapha’s Outskirts collection is out there, man

Rapha has launched a brand new collection of kit, inspired by the back roads of Vietnam.

According to Rapha, the ‘outskirts’ collection represents a ride through the Vietnamese outback that would ‘test even the most seasoned adventure cyclist’.

The new line was designed by Lachlan Morton (WorldTour pro turned Alternative Calendar superstar) and his brother Angus Morton (rider of extreme distances). Together they rode the length of Vietnam, from Hanoi in the North to Ho Chi Minh City in the south, and en route developed this latest range.

The new range is a mixture both casual kit and technical exercise clothing and, as you might expect, builds off the back of Rapha’s Cargo collection.

The highlight of the range looks to be the Silk Wind Jacket which, according to Rapha, balances comfort and protection in high humidity. In extreme testing, silk was found to be the perfect solution for a flyweight wind jacket that was also soft on the skin.

Additional features include a dropped shoulder for a better fit on the bike and a corded collar, to help the garment hold its shape. There’s also three rear pockets and reflective panels for increased visibility. The new jacket will cost £180.

Alongside the silk wind jacket is a short sleeved technical tee, priced at £65, will offer a looser fit when on the bike.

According to Rapha, the technical tee is designed for exploring by bike ‘free from the confines of a traditional jersey’. These feature a gradient knit that wicks sweat away from the skin and makes the kit very fast drying.

The long sleeve versions of the tee – featuring the same gradient knit pattern – are available in either ‘Potent Purple’ or ‘Anthracite’ colour and will cost £75. The Core Cargo bib shorts, with their pockets on side have a matching upper.

Alongside the kit are various riding accessories, including an Outkirts tie die cap, an Outskirts hip flask and Outskirts sunglasses costing £25, £40 and £170 respectively.

Finally, there’s also a ‘hard wearing cotton twill’ jacket that features embroidered patches as memorabilia fro the Outskirts trip that will retail at an eye-watering £220.