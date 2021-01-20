Sean Kelly and Indoor Velo launch screen mount for indoor cycling via Kickstarter

If you’re struggling to keep all the information and communication needed close to hand when using indoor training platforms, then Indoor Velo – led by Sean Kelly – might have the answer.

Former pro turned race commentator Kelly is behind a team that has launched the Indoor Velo Screen Mount, which allows riders to place multiple devices at their handlebars.

The cynical amongst us might argue that the mount is in essence a rather complicated looking replacement for a table, or standing desk, if you’re lucky enough to have one. However, this creation could be particularly useful for those taking part in Zwift races, where a small tablet displaying proximity and power of other riders in the peloton can be hard to read, as well as benefiting those wanting to communicate with friends during group rides (or appear to still be at their desk if training during the working day!).

The mount can accommodate two screens at once – and these can include a laptop up to 370mm wide and “approx. 2.5Kg in weight”, a tablet or smartphone. It’ll fit road, tri or mountain bikes.

The creators say that the project originated when Kelly experienced frustration when training indoors back in 2014. Work began in 2015, but really kicked off in earnest during the Covid lockdown of last year. Between April and August 2020, a total of nine prototypes were created and refined, before the final prototypes were tested between August and October.

Kelly has been seen using the mount in his recent bout of increased indoor training load, made necessary following a mountain bike crash that left him with a broken collarbone and fractured ribs.

Kelly of course isn’t the only one training indoors more these days, sales of turbo trainers increased dramatically in 2020 and in a press release, Indoor Velo stated: “The pandemic era has compelled us to build our gyms inside our homes. There could not be a better time to launch the Indoor Velo Screen Mount.”

The product is available on pre-order via Kickstarter, at an earlybird price of €125/£112 for the tablet and mobile version, €139/£141 for a tri version, €139/£124 for a laptop and mobile version with a €245/£218 carbon model also available.

At time of writing, Indoor Velo had raised £9,577 of the £44,469 target, with 28 days to go. Production is planned for March, with shipping in April 2021.