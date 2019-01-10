Specialized recalls bikes with Futureshock headsets

Specialized says that the steerer tube collar may be susceptible to cracking

Specialized has announced a recall of a number of its bikes with its Futureshock sprung bars and stems. The recall affects the Roubaix, Ruby, Diverge and Sirrus produced in model years 2017, 2018 and 2019, although not all bikes from all model years are affected – see the table below.

Specialized says that it has had reports from the field of the steerer tube collar being susceptible to cracking due to stress corrosion. It says that if your bike is affected, you should stop riding it immediately and take it to a Specialized retailer, who will be able to fit a new steerer tube collar at no cost to the bike owner.

According to Specialized: “We are voluntary recalling the steerer tube collars on these bicycles and are replacing them with a new, improved collar which, together with an adjustment to the torque setting, will significantly improve the collar’s resistance to stress corrosion cracking.”

The full recall announcement can be found here.

It further says that it is working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission in the US to formally announce the recall and apologises for the inconvenience to bike owners.