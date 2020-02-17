Tech of the Week: Olympic Oakleys, aero sensors and an end to punctures?

Oakley launches limited edition Sutro glasses ahead of summer Olympics

Eagle eyed cycling fans will have already seen these throwback themed shades adorning the face of Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was back in 2019. But now the Sutro Eyeshade has been made available in limited numbers for the general public to buy. The standout feature of the new eyewear has to be the iconic perforated vented lens first seen in Oakley’s 1984 Eyeshade model.

Read more about the new model here.

Are aero sensors the tech of the future?

Are coefficient of drag (CdA) measuring tools the latest bit of tech that will become part of our riding? In 20 years time will we forget what riding was like without a live number telling us how aero we are, or will we still be looking at this tech with frown asking “but, does it actually work?” If you want to find out about one of the more geeky areas of aero tech then we’ve done the testing for you.

Does tubeless sealant mean an end to punctures?

Tubeless tyres have been heralded as the best way to fight against the inevitable punctures that cyclists are cursed with on a daily basis. But nobody ever talks about sealant. It’s this magic liquid that leads the fight of the tubeless system but what is it and how does it work? Cycling Weekly investigated the world of sealant and how best to use it.

Find out more here.

All you need to know about bike insurance

So you now have your bike and all the associated tech that goes with it, one of the most critical factors to consider next is what type of bike insurance do you need to make sure you and your kit is covered in case of something untoward. We’ve taken the guess work out of what to consider and produced a handy guide to help you pick the right policy for you.

Read our handy insurance guide here.

That’s all for now, check back next week for another tech round-up