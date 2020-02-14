Oakley launches limited edition Sutro glasses ahead of summer Olympics

Oakley has launched a new pair of glasses, with a Valentines day themed campaign to suit the launch date.

The Oakley Sutro glasses take design cues from the original Eyeshade, launched in 1984, with vented lenses to aid airflow. The big and bold new addition to the range comes with a bright colour scheme that would be hard to miss on the road.

These shades come with a ‘Shield Lens’, which wraps around the face to provide enhanced peripheral vision plus full-coverage protection.

Whilst standard lenses will be available, Oakley is offering these with its popular Prizm Lens technology too, the colour enhancing contrast option provides greater detail in a range of light conditions.

Unobtainium nosepads provide a firm grip and there’s a ‘B1B’ logo which pays homage to some of Oakley’s first sponsored athletes.

Available in a range of colours, the lenses are far bolder than some of Oakley’s more recent creations, such as the EV Zero glasses which provide as little frame as possible to remove the chance of distraction.

The Sutro Eyeshades are a limited run – so they won’t be available forever, and pricing has yet to be confirmed – though we’ll add it here as soon as we know more.

Supported with a range of V-day inspired messaging, the Sutro Eyeshades form part of an entire new collection: Origins.

The range will celebrate Oakley’s history in sport, with a ‘Love of Sport’ campaign culminating at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – so it’s likely we can expect more additions to the Oakley family in the coming months.