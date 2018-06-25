Tech of the week: aero helmets, titanium bikes and a new Cube TT bike

Plus where to stop for that essential long lunch when riding in Tuscany and how to get big legs

Titanium, a TT bike and custom paint jobs

We’ve had a look at titanium bikes this week, talking to Dom Mason about the Bokeh Ti frameset and telling you how titanium bikes are made and why they are so prized.

And Cube has a new UCI-compliant time trial bike, with an innovative split head tube design and disc brakes, to be ridden at the Tour de France by Team Wanty-Groupe Gobert. Plus we’ve given you every bike ridden by the winner of the Tour for the last seven years – and five are from the same brand.

3T is now offering unpainted framesets of its Exploro and Strada. It says that it’s to meet demand for custom paint jobs and will be showcasing the best, starting with a rather nice red Exploro painted by Dario Pegoretti and this more radical design by Wisconsin-based Velovas.

Aero helmets tested and everything about Shimano groupsets explained

We’ve put seven aero road helmets head-to-head in an aero test on the track too, finding out which saves you the most watts and might give you that edge in your next race. And we’ve also asked you how you choose your helmet in our latest survey, with a lucky winner getting a pair of Peter Sagan’s 100% sunnies (well, not actually his, but just like the ones he wears).

Also this week, we’ve told you how to adjust your front and rear mechs, to get crisp and clean shifting and rid yourself of all those irritating rubbing, clicking and crunching noises. And we’ve run through the whole range of Shimano groupsets from the £3200 Dura-Ace Di2 right down to Claris at £400.

Plus, we’ve answered that burning question: “How do cyclists get big legs?” in case you were wondering. You may not get big legs, but other potential benefits of commuting by bike were highlighted as the nation celebrated Clean Air Day last week.

You’d probably need big legs to break the Land’s End to John o’Groats record, as Michael Broadwith just has, by nearly 40 minutes. Or you might fancy a more leisurely ride through Tuscany this summer; Cycling Weekly’s Gregor Brown, who is based in Florence, spills the beans.

And as usual we’ve had more deals on parts and clothing in the inimitable Sunday Trading.