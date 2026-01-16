Van Rysel has launched a new crazy concept collection - and it looks like it came straight out of a sci-fi movie

Van Rysel is no stranger to predicting what it thinks the future of cycling and the bicycle will look like - who can forget the Ultra-Endurance concept unveiled at the 2024 Velofollies show? While not entirely wild in terms of aesthetics, it offered a glimpse into the potential direction of endurance cycling, with a focus on storage and frame material combinations.

Fast forward to 2026, and its in-house team of soothsayers has been at it again, this time applying a layer of Tron-like inspiration to the futuristic-looking Van Rysel FTP^2, designed exclusively for the annual Velofollies trade show in Kortrijk, Belgium.

As in the motor industry, concept design drives change and innovation, and enables blue-sky thinking without pandering to governing bodies or institutions that impose limits on the creative process. Van Rysel has looked to explore the future of mobility with its otherworldly looking FTP^2 - while not to the taste of everyone, it certainly does possess some serious headturning clout and even crazier conceptual design ideas that might one day creep into production.



Let's dive into the details.

A fully integrated bicycle solution

According to Van Rysel, integration was the cornerstone of the project, claiming it “redefines the relationship between rider and bike, with a purpose-designed helmet, shoe, and skinsuit completing the system” - all of which has been co-developed with industry experts for maximum aerodynamic efficiency and safety. The idea behind the bike is to double the rider’s FTP - hence its name - thanks to a unique Mahle e-bike motor and unlimited top speed.

The bike is fairly well considered and balanced from a design perspective, borrowing cues from non-UCI-legal time trial bikes such as the Trek Y-Foil of 1998-1999 and the Cervelo P5X, both of which completely ditched the traditional seat tube blueprint for a floating design.

The front end incorporates a high-rise fork, not unlike the Factor One and Hope HBT.T track bike, while a finned battery cover doubles as a protective strip for the over-exaggerated, beefy downtube. The saddle and wheels, however, are more traditional in execution and come compliments of Fizik and Swiss Side.

Ancillary design elements

The Van Rysel FTP^2 employs a Formula 1-inspired cockpit that lets the rider control almost everything on the bike from the helm, including the electronics, integrated shoe-pedal system, and custom lighting. The cockpit features an integrated Hammerhead Karoo 3 cycling computer with a front light under the cradle, a brace of bento box mounts on the stem, and futuristic extensions that control everything from shifting and braking. There's also a large radar light affixed to the floating virtual seat tube.



Built-in cycling shoes, I hear you ask? Van Rysel has reimagined the pedal-shoe interface by replacing the traditional shoe upper, retention dials, and pedal-cleat system with a wireless assembly that functions as one, thereby enhancing safety and aerodynamics. The shoe features a smooth, bulbous fairing body combined with a sock-like inner that encases the foot and lower leg, purportedly for aerodynamic and performance gains.

Further improving safety is an innovative skinsuit that comprises special textiles and built-in motorcycle-standard protective pads. Protective clothing is something that has been discussed in depth at WorldTour level and this skinsuit idea marks a possible solution to the road rash and protection issues facing riders of all levels and abilities.

Finishing off the list of accompanying items is an EU-certified hybrid helmet co-developed with aerodynamic maestros, Swiss Side. It combines a traditional lid with a custom, aerodynamic time-trial helmet shell that fastens directly to the helmet, giving users two helmet options based on their needs.

Tech spec

Frameset: FT2² Carbon

FT2² Carbon Motor: Mahle M40

Mahle M40 Groupset: SRAM Red AXS with Praxis carbon cranks

SRAM Red AXS with Praxis carbon cranks Wheels: Swiss Side Hadron3 850

Swiss Side Hadron3 850 Cockpit: FTP² Carbon Cockpit with integrated buttons for AXS, Mahle motor and shoe retention

FTP² Carbon Cockpit with integrated buttons for AXS, Mahle motor and shoe retention Saddle: Fizik Argo Vento 00 Adaptive