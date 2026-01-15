Belgian bike brand offers transferable 'lifetime' warranty for frames

The company behind Ridley, Eddy Merckx, Aeres, and Nukeproof, has announced that it will offer a transferable "lifetime" warranty on its frames, effective from 1 January 2026.

However, according to Belgian Cycling Factory (BCF), the term "lifetime" comes with some important terms and conditions. In line with many other brand policies, it refers not to the owner's life, for those that were getting excited about never having to buy a new frame ever again, but to an "industry-aligned" period of ten years from the date of purchase, provided the bicycle is registered within 30 days.

The warranty covers frames only and excludes misuse, but it is certainly a welcome addition for consumers. The fact that the warranty is also transferable to a second owner, is sure to help resale value in the event you move the bike on privately.

Jochim Aerts, CEO of BCF, stated: “With this move, BCF reaffirms its commitment to durable products, transparency, and long-term relationships with both riders and retailers. The new warranty replaces the previous 2/5-year system and forms part of a broader strategic choice: investing in long-term trust rather than short-term commercial incentives.”

An important exception is for Nukeproof frames, where the warranty only extends to two years. While this shorter term is likely a decision based on the rough-and-tumble nature of downhill mountain biking, it is worth noting that some competitors, such as Santa Cruz, do offer a lifetime frame warranty on all its MTB frames, though theirs is not transferable to a second owner.

Warranty conditions vary across the industry, so always check before making a purchase.

CW says

CW says Andy Carr, tech editor In the excitement of buying a new bike, the warranty is often overlooked. However, when the dust settles and you end up with a broken frame, you'll be glad you checked the terms. Transferable and lifetime warranties are a real plus point and can undoubtedly make a difference to resale value. It is worth checking with your local bike shop or the brand's website to confirm the specific terms being offered. Warranty conditions vary widely across the industry. Regardless of specific warranty availability, consumers are protected against manufacturing defects or products that do not perform as expected. A strong warranty policy gives buyers confidence and signals the level of support you can expect if problems arise. For home mechanics, it is worth re-checking the terms, as the old adage "there’s no such thing as a free lunch" often holds true. BCF's warranty guidance appears to require servicing at an authorised BCF dealer, so factor in these costs if you typically prefer to perform your own maintenance.

