Lifetime guarantees are pointless - but they sound good on marketing material

CW's Undercover Mechanic explores the differences between warranties, guarantees, and statutory rights

Mechanic fixes a wheel in a stand
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Undercover Mechanic
By
published
in Features

 Earlier this year, I wrote about the phenomenon of ‘Just Riding Along’ (JRA), sharing some of my own experiences with customers who simply could not admit how they’d managed to damage their bikes and associated equipment. There is, however, an obvious flipside - which is why, today, I’ll be exploring the often confusing world of guarantees, warranties, and replacement policies. 

undercover mechanic
Undercover Mechanic

Cycling Weekly's Undercover Mechanic will be publishing his opinions on the state of the industry once a month. He's been working with bikes for over two decades, offering servicing on models from some of cycling's best (and worst) marques. You'll find him at all major trade shows and events, just don't expect him to make himself known.

Secret fettler

Cycling Weekly's Undercover Mechanic will be publishing his thoughts on the state of the industry once a month. He's been working with bikes for over two decades, offering servicing on models from some of cycling's best (and worst) marques. You'll find him at all major trade shows and events, just don't expect him to make himself known.

