Trek Domane: 2018 range explained

A comfortable bike that doesn't sacrifice race driven handling, the Domane famously houses Trek's IsoSpeed decoupler, at front and rear

The Trek Domane is a longstanding model that arrived on the scene in 2012 – and from the very beginning its unique selling point has been its ‘IsoSpeed decoupler’.

One of the major quandaries of bicycle design is balancing stiffness with comfort. The former is required to create a nimble bike that accelerates when asked, but without the latter the rider will soon be suffering from the tooth clattering fatigue of the UK roads.

Trek Domane Reviews:

Trek Domane: IsoSpeed decoupler, disc brakes and wide tyres

The IsoSpeed decoupler, the defining factor of the Trek Domane, aims to reduce fatigue by decoupling the seat tube from the top tube – therefore allowing the seat tube to flex when bumps in the road require it, without having any effect on the rest of the frame.

Newer versions of the Trek Domane see the anti upped, with an additional Front IsoSpeed and adjustable rear. The newest edition of the Trek Domane arrived on the scene in 2016, first spotted below Fabian Cancellara at Strade Bianche, then the Tour of Flanders.

The front IsoSpeed is found at the top of the headset, and allows flex at the steerer tube, therefore allowing for compliance at the front of the bike. There’s no lateral movement, which means the technology has no effect on steering or handling of the bike.

Another addition was a slider at the rear which allows rider to fine tune the level of compliance offered by the rear decoupler.

Currently, the adjustable tech is available only on the top end Trek Domane SLR, but was well received and the pattern of trickle down technology dictates that we can expect to see it on the lower level Trek Domane SL in time.

Trek Domane geometry

The Trek Domane’s geometry is a little more relaxed than other models – but it’s still racey enough to feel fast. Fast enough for Fabian Cacellara to race through the Spring Classics, so no doubt fast enough for the rest of us mere mortals.

As a comparison, a Trek Madone – the brand’s aggressive, aero road bike, has a stack and reach of 38.7cm and 58.2cm in a size 56. A Domane in the same size has a stack and reach of 37.7cm and 59.1cm.

The Domane is available with a women’s specific spec – but the stack and reach numbers remain the same. The women’s frames start at 47cm, and come with women’s saddles and narrower handlebars.

Trek Domane componentry

Built Trek Domane models come across a wide range of spec levels, with groupsets ranging from Shimano Claris to Shimano Dura Ace Di2.

Most built models come with 50/34 compact chainsets, and 11-28 or 11-32 cassettes depending upon the build – providing plenty of gears for the steep ascents commonly found on a long day out on the bike.

The Domane SLR, SL and ALR are available with rim and disc brakes, whilst the AL is rim only. The rim brake bikes can support tyres up to 28mm, and disc brake models can take 32mm rubber.

Trek Domane 2018 model families

The Trek Domane is available in a range of different guises. Each model family contains several build specs at a range of different prices. Here’s a look at the model builds available from Trek in the UK, and the RRP of each…

Trek Domane SLR

All builds under the SLR name feature the front and rear IsoSpeed decouplers, as well as the variable rear decoupler. They also use 600 Series OCLV Carbon, which is the best of the best in the range.

Trek Domane SLR 6 (Shimano Ultegra) – £3,900

Trek Domane SLR 6 Disc (Shimano Ultegra) – £4,300

Trek Domane SLR 6 Disc Women’s (Shimano Ultegra) – £4,300

Trek Domane SLR 7 Women’s (Shimano Ultegra Di2) – £4,300

Trek Domane SLR 9 Disc (Shimano Dura Ace Di2) – £9,500

Trek Domane SL

The SL models are the slightly more affordable models. They still feature the front and rear IsoSpeed decouplers, and come with disc brakes. The key difference is the loss of the variation in the level of compliance that you get with the SLR, and the use of slightly lower end 500 Series OCLV Carbon.

Trek Domane SL 5 Women’s (Shimano 105) – £1,900

Trek Domane SL 5 Disc Women’s (Shimano 105) – £2,400-£2,500

Trek Domane SL 6 (Shimano Ultegra) – £2,600

Trek Domane SL 6 Disc (Shimano Ultegra) – £3,000

Trek Domane SL 6 Disc Women’s (Shimano Ultegra) – £3,000

Trek Domane SL 7 (Shimano Ultegra Di2) – £4,300

Trek Domane AL

Those looking for the comfort of the IsoSpeed on an aluminium chassis will be interested in the AL and ALR models.

The AL models use 100 Series Alpha Aluminium as the key frame material, whilst the ALR models use 200 Series Alpha Aluminium, creating a dip in weight. Neither has the front IsoSpeed, but both enjoy the benefits at the rear.