‘Your one and only bike’: Specialized launches all-new Sirrus X

Specialized has expanded its ever popular Sirrus range of bikes to help push it far beyond its original, urban commuter user base with the launch of the new Specialized Sirrus X.

Boasting the ability to take the performance of the Sirrus and push it out of its town and tarmac comfort zone, Specialized are pushing this new Sirrus X as being possibly the one bike to do-it-all.

Sirrus X Need to Know

Five new Sirrus X models priced from £549-£1,599

A1 Aluminium alloy or Fact 9r carbon fibre frame and fork dependent on model

Top two Sirrus X models feature same Future Shock suspension as found on Roubaix range

All models feature larger volume 42c tyres for added versatility

Every model based around a simplified single chainring drivetrain

All Sirrus X models feature revised Sirrus geometry making them shorter and taller for a more comfortable riding position over varying terrain

Each model adds reflective decals on both frame and tyres for added visibility

Sirrus X is a shared platform, meaning it isn’t gender specific.

Body Geometry Bridge saddle is specifically designed as a being cross-gender suitable, created for fitness riders

Sirrus X 2.0 £549

A1 aluminium alloy frame, steel fork

Microshift 8 speed drivetrain

Promax hydraulic brakes

Sirrus X 3.0 £699

A1 aluminium frame and fork

Microshift 9 speed drivetrain

Tektro hydraulic brakes

Sirrus X 4.0 £999

A1 SL aluminium alloy frame, carbon fork

Future Shock stem/steerer based suspension

Shimano Deore 10 speed drivetrain

Shimano hydraulic brakes

Sirrus X 5.0 £1,599

Fact 9r carbon fibre frame and fork

Future Shock stem/steerer based suspension

Shimano SLX 11 speed drivetrain

Shimano hydraulic brakes

Tubeless ready wheels and tyres

The ‘standard’ Sirrus range is set to continue along the same vein and continues to be road focused, operating a double chainring drivetrain.

Sirrus will start with the 1.0 rim brake version in the UK, with all other models using hydraulic disc brakes. 2.0 is all alloy frame and fork, whilst the 3.0 has a carbon fork.

The top of the line 6.0 is a carbon frame and fork will have Shimano 105 and Future Shock. UK pricing will range from £449 – £1,999. All models should be available to order from your local dealer soon.