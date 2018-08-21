Protesters take to London’s streets following death of Queen’s doctor

The London Cycling Campaign organised the protest, saying deaths in the capital 'must end now'

Cycling campaigners took to the roads of London last night demanding an end to cycling deaths in the city.

Hundreds of cyclists met at Russell Square, Bloomsbury, for the protest organised following the death of Dr Peter Fisher – a doctor to the Queen who was hit by a lorry in Holborn, killing him on Thursday last week.

The London Cycling Campaign (LCC) organised protest brought roads to a standstill as campaigners gathered at the crossroads – where four people have died over the past five years.

The LCC gathered at the same High Holborn junction in 2013, following the death of Alan Neve.

Campaigners used the hashtag ‘ # MustEndNow’, calling for an end to avoidable deaths, delays in road improvements, and inaction.

LCC chairperson, Terry Patterson said in her speech: “So we are here to mourn, but we are also here to protest. Dr Fisher died on a route which is known to be dangerous to pedestrians and cyclists.

“Too many times we have been asked to speak at similar vigils across London. But no action. These must end now.

“Councils, planners Transport for London and the mayor of London must all now look at their record when it comes to the absence of protected space in London.

“[There’s been] lots of plans and consultations but no real change for years that would enable Londoners to cycle safely.”

Patterson also passed on her “heartfelt condolences” to the family of Dr Fisher, and flowers were laid following the speeches – all of which were live streamed on Facebook.

A spokesman for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The mayor believes that deaths and serious injuries on London’s roads are neither acceptable or inevitable.

“That’s why Sadiq is investing record amounts to make London’s roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

“He wants to work with local boroughs to supercharge the delivery of cycle infrastructure. Despite the opposition of councils like Westminster, good progress has already been made with the completion of Cycle Superhighways, transforming dangerous junctions and 100km of Quietways.

“The Mayor has asked Transport for London (TfL) to bring forward safety improvements at Old Street roundabout, with enabling work to transform the junction now starting in November.”

The Department for Transport recently made headlines when it published plans for a consultation into encouraging active commutes, which amongst a collection of initiatives, included plans to introduce a charge for “dangerous cycling.”

The plans were shared by the Conservatives with a since deleted Tweet about “cracking down on dangerous cycling.”

National charity for cyclists, Cycling UK, has said that the government is simply “tinkering round the edges” with the latest instalment in its plans for cyclists.