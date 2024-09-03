Protestors at Tour of Britain accuse Israel-Premier Tech of 'sportswashing'

Team says it is 'excited to race' and 'respects everyone's right to free speech'

Israel - Premier Tech team sign on presentation at the Tour of Britain 2024
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Pro-Palestine activists have accused Israel-Premier Tech of "sportswashing" Israel's reputation at the Lloyd's Bank Tour of Britain Men this week.

Around 30 protestors gathered in Kelso ahead of stage one of the race on Tuesday morning, many holding Palestine flags among the crowds. The protest was one of a series planned throughout the week, calling into question the ProTeam's inclusion in the race while its namesake nation, Israel, continues its military occupation of Palestine.

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

