Pro-Palestine activists call for 'more protests than ever' against Israel-Premier Tech at Giro d'Italia and Tour de France

Israel-Premier Tech has already removed 'Israel' from team vehicles as part of 'precautionary measures'

Israel-Premier Tech
(Image credit: Future/Chris Marshall-Bell)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Pro-Palestine activists have called for Israel-Premier Tech to be confronted by "more protests than ever" at both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year, in light of Israel's ongoing invasion of Gaza.

In a post on the official Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) site on Monday, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel wrote: "We call for more protests than ever along the race routes of the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France, which will start from Italy this year."

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1