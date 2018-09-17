Adam Blythe joins Lotto-Soudal after collapse of Aqua Blue Sport

The British rider will return to the Belgian outfit after an eight-year absence

Britain’s Adam Blythe will return to Lotto-Soudal for the 2019 season, eight years after he first rode for the Belgian team.

The 28-year-old was signed to the Aqua Blue Sport team until its sudden collapse ahead of the Tour of Britain last month.

Blythe will make his WorldTour return with Lotto-Soudal after two seasons with the Irish pro-continental Aqua Blue.

>>> ‘Day one I thought this is not a good idea’: Adam Blythe slams one-by bike for demise of Aqua Blue Sport

Lotto-Soudal have brought in Blythe to support sprinter Caleb Ewan, who joins from Mitchelton-Scott next season.

Blythe said: “I’m really excited to return to the Belgian team and it’s definitely a real privilege to be racing for this renowned cycling team once again.

“I’m looking forward to helping Caleb Ewan in winning as many races as possible.

“Bringing Caleb in the best position to sprint will be my main role this coming season.

“I hope to achieve new successes with him and believe we have a solid team to do so in 2019.

Ewan and Blythe rode together at Mitchelton-Scott in the 2015 season.

Blythe has also been involved with Lotto-Soudal early in his career, riding as an intern at the age of 20 before joining team, which then raced as Omega Pharma-Lotto.

While riding for Lotto-Soudal for the 2019 season, Blythe says he also hopes to offer support in the spring one-day races.

He said: “Besides my role in Ewan’s lead-out, Lotto-Soudal can also count on my support in the Classics.

“Even though I didn’t ride a complete Classics season for the last two years, I did ride those races many times before during my time at other WorldTour teams.

“Next season will be my ninth season as a professional cyclist and through the years I was able to gain a lot of experience – also in the Classics.”

Blythe’s career has seen him win the Prudential RideLondon Classic in 2014, and beat Mark Cavendish in a sprint to claim the British national champion title in 2016.

He added: “I’m very excited to return to Lotto-Soudal and it’s definitely the next step forward for me.

“I rode for several other teams in the past, but I think Lotto-Soudal has been the best team for me as a rider.

“The team suited me back in 2010 and 2011 like I know it will suit me in 2019.

“I’m sure we can work well together again and achieve some nice results.”