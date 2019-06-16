Adam Yates abandons the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) has abandoned the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019.

The Brit climbed off with less than 50km of the final stage remaining, and was in second place in the overall classification, only eight seconds behind the race leader Jakob Fuglsang (Astana).

The Dauphiné’s English race radio Twitter account confirmed that Adam Yates had quit the race.

Mitchelton-Scott’s sports director, Lorenzo Lapage, apparently told race organisers that Yates had been suffering from an upset stomach. However, this is yet to be confirmed by his team or any official channels.

Michael Woods (EF Education First) abandoned the race before the start of stage seven after falling ill overnight due to the horrendous weather during stage six.

We will bring you more on this story as it develops…