Update: Adam Yates taken to hospital for precautionary checks after UAE Tour crash

Adam Yates was left bloodied in a nasty-looking crash at the UAE Tour.

Nearing the last 40km of the final stage, Yates was brought down in a crash in the peloton, landing face-first on the road alongside a number of his Ineos Grenadiers team-mates.

The Brit, riding his first race for his new team, immediately clutched his face after hitting the deck in the painful fall, his team-mates having collided with him from the side and the origin of the crash currently unknown.

The peloton sat up as Yates was checked over by Ineos support staff, his team-mates Filippo Ganna and Andrey Amador also hanging back for their leader.

Yates then got back on his bike, still receiving assistance from the medic car at the back of the peloton, but seeming not to have suffered a serious injury in the crash.

The Ineos rider currently sits second on GC, 35 seconds behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who narrowly avoided coming down in the fall, having been riding behind a number of the Ineos Grenadiers riders involved.

Having rejoined the peloton, and after hitting another bump in the road but staying upright, Yates signalled to the motorbike cameraman that he was okay.

Update: After the finish, Ineos Grenadiers confirmed Yates had been taken to hospital for precautionary checks, having sustained cuts and bruises to his face.

In that same crash, Brandon Rivera suffered abrasions while new signing Dani Martinez abandoned due to knee pain.