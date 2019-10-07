Alaphilippe, Bernal, Roglič and Evenepoel nominated for Velo d’Or 2019

Primož Roglič, Egan Bernal, Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel are among the names nominated for the 2019 Velo d’Or, awarded to the best cyclist of the year.

12 riders in total have been shortlisted, 11 men and one woman, Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) being the one female representative following her stunning 100km solo ride to claim the women’s road race title at the Yorkshire World Championships, as well as victories at Strade Bianche and the Giro Rosa.

>>> Riders call out ‘dangerous’ barriers involved in Álvaro Hodeg crash

Belgium and Denmark both have two nominees each, the only countries with more than one. Meanwhile, Deceuninck – Quick-Step are the only trade team with more than one nominee, boasting four, having ridden an oustanding 2019 securing countless major victories.

Alongside Alaphilippe, who won Milan-San Remo, Flèche Wallonne and Strade Bianche as well as setting the Tour de France alight, Remco Evenepoel had a breakout year, winning the European time trial championship and taking his first Classics victory at Clásica San Sebastián.

Paris-Roubaix winner Philippe Gilbert also makes the list for the team, having won the award back in 2011, as does Elia Viviani, having won a number of one-day races as well as becoming the new European road race champion and finally securing a stage of the Tour de France to complete his set of Grand Tour stage victories.

All three Grand Tour winners have made the list, with Roglič accompanied by Tour de France victor Egan Bernal and Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz (Movistar).

Caleb Ewan’s three Tour de France and two Giro d’Italia stage victories gain him a nomination in his first year at new team Lotto-Soudal, while Jakob Fuglsang gets the nod after a strong sprint that culminated in victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège as well as winning the Critérium du Dauphiné and a stage of the Vuelta a España.

The only non-WorldTour rider selected is Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus), who took a breathtaking victory at the Amstel Gold Race, as well as securing wins at Dwars door Vlaanderen and Brabantse Pijl before winning his first stage race at the Tour of Britain.

Finally, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) receives a nomination following his shock win in the men’s road race at the Yorkshire World Championships, having giving Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) the slip on the finishing straight in Harrogate.

Only one former nominee, Julian Alaphilippe, makes this year’s list, reinforcing the ‘changing of the guard’ that many say is currently occurring in the professional peloton.

Last year’s winner Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is absent, his best result of 2019 being finishing as runner-up at the Vuelta. Chris Froome (Ineos) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) have seen their seasons marred by injury while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) experienced a frugal season despite sealing a record-breaking seventh green jersey at the Tour de France.

The Velo d’Or awards ceremony will take place in the coming weeks.

Velo d’Or 2019 nominees

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto-Soudal

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus

Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott