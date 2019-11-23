Alex Dowsett signs for Israel Cycling Academy

Alex Dowsett has signed for Israel Cycling Academy on a one-year deal, ensuring he competes in a tenth straight WorldTour season.

The British national time trial champion’s signing has been announced alongside Reto Hollenstein, as both riders are brought across from Katusha-Alpecin who were taken over by the Israeli outfit in October.

>>> ‘A case of when not if’ the Tour de France returns to Yorkshire

Uncertainty had reigned over the future of the Katusha squad for a number of months, until the takeover left a number of riders without a team for the 2020 season as Israel Cycling Academy struggled to find space for two squads of riders.

Rick Zabel and Würtz Schmidt were the first riders under contract with Katusha to move across, while Harry Tanfield transferred to Ag2r La Mondiale. Meanwhile, Ilnur Zakarin secured an early move to CCC and Simon Špilak decided to retire.

Commenting on his transfer, Dowsett said: “I think ICA is a very progressive team with a focus on performance without compromise. There seems to be modern-day thinking. As a rider, that is all I ask for.

“I also think a name change should be considered. A step up to the World Tour surely means Israel Cycling Academy has graduated from an Academy to a great team now.”

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics looming ahead, Dowsett says he would like the chance to compete for Great Britain, and that Israel Cycling Academy are the perfect team to facilitate his aims: “I am looking forward to it and strongly focused on the Olympic Games. Obviously, I first need to get selected for the national team.

“Afterward, I want to win the gold medal in Tokyo. Israel Cycling Academy is a perfect fit for these goals.”