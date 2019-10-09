André Greipel could join Mathieu van der Poel at Corendon-Circus, according to reports.

The German sprinter is searching for a new team after he terminated his contract with Arkéa-Samsic following a disappointing 2019 season.

Greipel, 37, is rumoured to be in talks with Professional Continental outfit Corendon-Circus, which is also home to star rider Van der Poel, according to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

But Greipel may face tough choice, as WorldTour outfit Dimension Data and another unnamed team may also be interested in signing the veteran.

According to reports, the 11-time Tour de France stage winner could join Corendon as their German bike sponsor Canyon is looking for a strong German rider to join the ranks.

Rumours also suggest German shampoo brand Alpecin could also be joining Corendon as a sponsor, adding more demand for a German star.

Earlier this month, Greipel announced he would be splitting from his Arkéa team after a tough 2019 season that included a long illness and few notable results.

Greipel has now gone on vacation and confirmed he will make an announcement about his 2020 plans during the week of November 4.

Greipel joined Arkéa at the start of the season from Lotto-Soudal, taking an early win in La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in January but struggling to reach the podium since.

Arkéa general manager Hubert said: “I am obviously disappointed by Andre’s performances this season even if I know he is the first affected. Our results together are far from satisfying. Getting out to the contract was an option, we are not opposed.

“It doesn’t take away anything from his human qualities which were greatly appreciated within the team or from the experience he brought to the squad. Personally, I met a great champion and a good person. I wish him good luck in his future endeavours.”