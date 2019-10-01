André Greipel terminates contract with Arkéa-Samsic

André Greipel has terminated his contract with Arkéa-Samsic after just one season.

The German sprinter asked the team management to terminate his contract at the end of the year and said he will soon make an announcement about his plans for 2020.

Team manger Emmanuel Hubert said he has been disappointed with Greipel’s performances this season and that he does not oppose the 37-year-old leaving the team.

Greipel said: “About four weeks ago I asked the management of the team to terminate the contract towards the end of the year. Emmanuel Hubert and the team management have agreed to this request.

“I am very grateful for the cooperation we had in 2019. I would have liked to have extended the season’s results, but I was not optimally prepared for my season highlights.

“In the first half of the season, I had to fight a bacterial disease for several months and once 100 per cent healed, unfortunately this was only two weeks before the Tour de France.”

The Münsterland Giro on Thursday (October 3) will be Greipel’s last race of the year and his last with French Pro Continental team Arkéa.

He says he will then go on vacation, leaving his social media accounts silent and not responding to requests from the media, before he reveals his plans for 2020 during the week of November 4.

Arkéa general manager Hubert said: “I am obviously disappointed by Andre’s performances this season even if I know he is the first affected. Our results together are far from satisfying. Getting out to the contract was an option, we are not opposed. It doesn’t take away anything from his human qualities which were greatly appreciated within the team or from the experience he brought to the squad. Personally, I met a great champion and a good person. I wish him good luck in his future endeavours.”

Greipel joined Arkéa at the start of the season from Lotto-Soudal, taking an early win in La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in January but struggling to reach the podium since.

The team will bolster its general classification ambitions next season, with Nairo Quintana and Winner Anacona joining from Movistar and Diego Rosa moving from Team Ineos.