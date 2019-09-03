Annemiek van Vleuten dominant with Boels Ladies Tour prologue win

World time trial champion wins the 3.8km time trial at Tom Dumoulin Bike park taking GC lead ahead of five road stages

Annemiek van Vleuten won the opening stage of the Boels Ladies Tour.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider covered the 3.8 kilometre course in 5 minutes 4 seconds, crossing the line 6 seconds quicker than second placed Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM).

Third place went to Sunweb’s Lisa Brand, in 5-11.

The short course covered narrow, winding roads with a section on cobbles.

The race continues tomorrow, with a 123km course, from Stramproy to Weert.

Full report to follow

Result
Boels Ladies Tour, prologue: Tom Dumoulin Bike Park, Sittard (3.8km)
1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott in 5-04
2. Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon SRAM, at 6s
3. Lucinda Brand (Ned) Sunweb, at 7s
4. Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5. Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor

Upcoming events

More events