Annemiek van Vleuten dominant with Boels Ladies Tour prologue win

Annemiek van Vleuten won the opening stage of the Boels Ladies Tour.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider covered the 3.8 kilometre course in 5 minutes 4 seconds, crossing the line 6 seconds quicker than second placed Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM).

Third place went to Sunweb’s Lisa Brand, in 5-11.

The short course covered narrow, winding roads with a section on cobbles.

The race continues tomorrow, with a 123km course, from Stramproy to Weert.

Full report to follow

Result

Boels Ladies Tour, prologue: Tom Dumoulin Bike Park, Sittard (3.8km)

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott in 5-04

2. Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon SRAM, at 6s

3. Lucinda Brand (Ned) Sunweb, at 7s

4. Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

5. Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor