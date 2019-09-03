Annemiek van Vleuten dominant with Boels Ladies Tour prologue win

Annemiek van Vleuten won the opening stage of the Boels Ladies Tour.
The Mitchelton-Scott rider covered the 3.8 kilometre course in 5 minutes 4 seconds, crossing the line 6 seconds quicker than second placed Lisa Klein (Canyon-SRAM).
Third place went to Sunweb’s Lisa Brand, in 5-11.
The short course covered narrow, winding roads with a section on cobbles.
The race continues tomorrow, with a 123km course, from Stramproy to Weert.
Full report to follow
Result
Boels Ladies Tour, prologue: Tom Dumoulin Bike Park, Sittard (3.8km)
1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott in 5-04
2. Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon SRAM, at 6s
3. Lucinda Brand (Ned) Sunweb, at 7s
4. Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5. Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor