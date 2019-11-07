Bora-Hansgrohe announce they will let Sam Bennett leave

Bora-Hansgrohe have confirmed they will let Sam Bennett leave the team.

Bennett has been trying to leave Bora at the end of his contract after management left him off the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France squads.

But the Irish sprinter’s future became uncertain when it was revealed he had signed an offer letter from Bora-Hansgrohe, outlining his intention to stay with the German outfit for 2020.

Bora bosses attempted to use the agreement to keep Bennett, despite his intention to jump ship and join Deceuninck – Quick-Step.

But in a statement released on Thursday morning (November 7), Bora-Hansgrohe confirmed that Bennett would be leaving the team.

The statement said: “After a great success story in the past years, Bora-Hansgrohe and Sam Bennett have decided to go separate ways.

“Over the last six years, Bora-Hansgrohe developed Sam Bennett into one of the best sprinters in the peloton. Against this background, it however became more and more difficult to align the team’s and rider’s goals.

“Therefore, Bora-Hansgrohe’s management has decided to accept Sam Bennett’s wish to leave Bora-Hansgrohe and continue his journey with another team.

“Bora-Hansgrohe wishes Sam Bennett all the best for his future and hopes that he can live up to his sporting dreams.”

In late August, Cycling Weekly reported that Bennett was fighting to break free of an early agreement with his team as Bora-Hansgrohe wanted to keep him on the roster.

Bennett was frustrated with his team after management opted to back German sprinter Pascal Ackermann for the Giro d’Italia while Peter Sagan took up his usual leadership duties at the Tour de France, leaving Bennett with only the Vuelta a España on his Grand Tour schedule despite a year of fantastic results.

The 29-year-old is expected to take the star sprinter spot at Quick-Step, as their established powerhouse Elia Viviani is leaving for Cofidis.