British Cycling reveals longlist of riders for Road World Championships 2018

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas both named on time trial and road race longlists

British Cycling have revealed the longlist of riders that could represent Great Britain at the 2018 UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria taking place from September 23-30.

Tour de France winners Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome have both been names in the road race and time trial line-ups, with the course of both races suited to them with some difficult climbing.

Their Team Sky team-mates Tao Geoghegan Hart, Ian Stannard and Owain Doull are also on the elite men’s road race longlist of 16, as are Mitchelton-Scott twins Simon and Adam Yates. British national champion Connor Swift also makes the cut, along with his cousin Ben Swift. The team for the road race will only feature eight riders.

For the time trial, Alex Dowsett joins Thomas and Froome on the list along with Geoghegan Hart, with only two riders to be chosen for the race. There is no place for new Katusha-Alpecin recruit Harry Tanfield on the longlist.

Six women will feature in the elite women’s road race team, with BC announcing a longlist 10 that features Barnes sisters Alice and Hannah, as well as Olympic gold medallist Dani Rowe.

For the the time trial, Hayley Simmonds is selected alongside the Barnes sisters with only two riders to race.

Elsewhere, Team Sky stagiaires Ethan Hayter and Mark Donovan make the under-23 road race longlist, while Charlie Tanfield will join Hayter in the time trial.

“This year’s Road World Championship course is one for the climbers, and I’m pleased to see we have so many talented British riders selected for the longlist whose strengths match the nature of the course,” said performance director Stephen Park on the announcement.

“Looking through the squads, we have such a wide and varied pool of talent – from Grand Tour winners, to Olympic, world, European and national champions from across the cycling disciplines, all of whom have a lot to offer, both for themselves and for their team mates at these UCI Road World Championships.

“I’m particularly thrilled that Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Simon Yates have made themselves available for selection this year, having made our country so proud in the three biggest races of the calendar. Innsbruck promises some challenging yet exciting racing and we will confirm our final squad selection in due course.”

Great Britain Cycling Team Longlist for UCI Road World Championships 2018:

Elite Men’s Road Race (eight to ride)

Hugh Carthy

Mark Christian

Steve Cummings

Scott Davies

Owain Doull

Alex Dowsett

Chris Froome

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Pete Kennaugh

James Knox

Ian Stannard

Ben Swift

Connor Swift

Geraint Thomas

Adam Yates

Simon Yates

Elite Men’s Time Trial (two to ride)

Alex Dowsett

Chris Froome

Tao Geoghagen Hart

Geraint Thomas

Elite Women’s Road Race (six to ride)

Alice Barnes

Hannah Barnes

Anna Christian

Dani Christmas

Alice Cobb

Anna Henderson

Natalie Grinczer

Dani Rowe

Hayley Simmonds

Sophie Wright

Elite Women’s Time Trial (two to ride)

Alice Barnes

Hannah Barnes

Hayley Simmonds

Under-23 Men’s Road Race (five to ride)

Matt Bostock

Mark Donovan

Adam Hartley

Ethan Hayter

James Shaw

Max Steadman

Jake Stewart

Dan Tulett

Stephen Williams

Fred Wright

Under-23 Men’s Time Trial (two to ride)

Ethan Hayter

Charlie Tanfield

Junior Men’s Road Race (five to ride)

Lewis Askey

Jim Brown

Alfie George

Mason Hollyman

Joe Laverick

Will Tidball

Ben Tulett

Sam Watson

Junior Men’s Time Trial (two to ride)

Joe Laverick

Will Tidbull

Ben Tulett

Sam Watson

Junior Women’s Road Race (five to ride):

Elynor Backstedt

Anna Docherty

Isabell Ellis

Pfeiffer Georgi

Amy Monkhouse

Amelia Sharpe

Corine Side

April Tracey

Junior Women’s Time Trial (two to ride):

Pfeiffer Georgi

Elynor Backstedt