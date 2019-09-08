Chiara Consonni takes surprise stage five victory as Christine Majerus wins Boels Ladies Tour

Chiara Consonni took a surprise stage five win at the Boels Ladies Tour 2019.
After a benign stage on the flat lands of the Netherlands, Christine Majerus secured the overall win at the Boels Ladies Tour.
Late crashes for Dutchwomen Amy Pieters of Boels-Dolmans and double world time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) mar the final.
More to follow…
Results
Boels Ladies Tour 2019, stage five: Nijmegen to Arnhem (154.8km)
1. Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance, in 3-56-26
2. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3. Lucinda Brand (Ned) Sunweb
4. Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Virtu Cycling
5. Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
6. Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor
7. Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Sunweb
8. Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon SRAM
9. Alison Jackson (Can) TIBCO – SVB
10. Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans, all at same time
Others:
16. Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo, at 3s
Final general classification
1. Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans, in 17-01-17
2. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg, at 26 seconds
3. Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon SRAM, at 30s
4. Lucinda Brand (Ned) Sunweb, at 34s
5. Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels-Dolmans, at 35s
6. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott, at 42s
7. Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo, at 47s
8. Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor, at 49s
9. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans, at 52s
10. Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla, at 54s