Chiara Consonni takes surprise stage five victory as Christine Majerus wins Boels Ladies Tour

Chiara Consonni took a surprise stage five win at the Boels Ladies Tour 2019.

After a benign stage on the flat lands of the Netherlands, Christine Majerus secured the overall win at the Boels Ladies Tour.

Late crashes for Dutchwomen Amy Pieters of Boels-Dolmans and double world time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) mar the final.

More to follow…

Results

Boels Ladies Tour 2019, stage five: Nijmegen to Arnhem (154.8km)

1. Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Cylance, in 3-56-26

2. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

3. Lucinda Brand (Ned) Sunweb

4. Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Virtu Cycling

5. Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

6. Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor

7. Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Sunweb

8. Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon SRAM

9. Alison Jackson (Can) TIBCO – SVB

10. Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans, all at same time

Others:

16. Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo, at 3s

Final general classification

1. Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels-Dolmans, in 17-01-17

2. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg, at 26 seconds

3. Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon SRAM, at 30s

4. Lucinda Brand (Ned) Sunweb, at 34s

5. Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels-Dolmans, at 35s

6. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott, at 42s

7. Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo, at 47s

8. Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor, at 49s

9. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans, at 52s

10. Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla, at 54s