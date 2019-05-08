Chris Froome shares Strava stats from tough final Tour de Yorkshire stage

Chris Froome has shared the revealing Strava stats from a tough final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

The Team Ineos leader took on a support role on home soil, which helped propel sprinter Chris Lawless to overall victory.

Froome played a key part on Sunday (May 5) as he split the race apart on the final climb of the day, with Lawless able to hold onto the wheel of stage winner Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) to take the general classification victory.

Strava stats show how much effort Froome put in on the day.

The four-time Tour de France winner hit a staggering max speed over 95km/h on the road from Halifax to leads, averaging 36.9km/h over the 175km stage.

It was the final climb of the day, Otley Chevin, where Froome really came to life and helped his team-mate to victory.

The category three ascent is 2km-long at an average of eight per cent and Froome made it to the top in 5-27, one second slower than reigning King of the Mountain Van Avermaet.

Despite the brutal gradients on the climb, Froome held an average speed of 22.9km/h on the slopes and hit a maximum of 50km/h.

Another famous climb along the stage four parcours was Park Rash but it featured only 67km into the day, so Froome rode at a relatively easy pace.

He still crested the 2km-long 10 per cent average rise in 10-31.

The KoM holder on Park Rash is Maximilian Stedman (Canyon-dhb), who completed the climb in an unparalleled 7-33.

Froome finished 18th on the stage, just 12 seconds down on stage winner Van Avermaet.

That secured a 13th-place overall finish – not a bad result in a race that is more suited to punchy Classics specialists than Grand Tour contenders.

Froome will now enter the final stages of his Tour de France preparation, with the Critérium du Dauphiné in June before the main event in July.