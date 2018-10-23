Danish pair Hestor and Mørkøv take a slender lead at the London Six Day

Tenant and Latham wave the flag for Britain in third

There were thrills but thankfully few spills on the first night of the London Six Day as four teams staked early claims for victory in the general classification.

Danish pair Marc Hester and Jesper Mørkøv lead the event after the first six events, but are one of four teams to have taken three laps on the rest of the field.

It was a good night for the Brits, both Adam Blythe and Andy Tennant won their Derny races, with the latter now in third overall with team mate Chris Latham after the pair matched their rivals move for move.

Dutch pair Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga are placed second, though only nine points separate the top four teams.

How it happened

The week started in hectic style, three teams taking a lap inside the opening five minutes of the night’s first of two Madison races. However, this early move set a ripple of action through the race, with many of the pairs following suit. Indeed the only team not to take a lap were British duo Jon Dibben and Adam Blythe.

Havik and Stroetinga, set out their stall for the night by winning that event and taking the early lead.

Blythe managed to take some revenge in the first 40 lap Derny race which was hugely exciting throughout. The former British road champion was one of three teams off the front of the race in the closing six laps, and came the long way round to take the win.

His team mate, Dibben attempted to take back a lap in the Points race, but was unable and the event was eventually won by Czech rider Daniel Babor. Meanwhile Havik’s fifth place and six points ensured the Dutch, who have won Six Day events in both Berlin and Amsterdam, maintained their overall lead.

Early expulsion from the Team Elimination saw them drop down the overall standings, while Hester and Mørkøv won the event, taking the lead overall.

The final Madison was an all together more cagey affair than the first. After four teams took a lap the pace lifted, discouraging attacks, and one of those early breakers, Australians Leigh Howard and Kelland O’Brien won both spirits to win the event and move up the leader board to fourth overall.

The night finished with a second 40 lap Derny race. New Zealander Aaron Gate tried to dictate, but it was eventually Howard who took the initiative in the late stages, however he reckoned without Tennant, whose perfectly timed move swept him to victory.

Of the sprinters it was German, Robert Förstemann who came out on top. The former world champion won the qualifying 200 metre flying time trial, then forced compatriot Max Levy into second place with a late surge in the final.

After falling on the start line of the third place final, British rider Alexander Spratt was unlucky to finish fourth overall, but made up for it by winning the Keirin. The former rugby player attacked with more than a lap to go, holding on to move up the general classification to third, with Förstemann leading into Day two.

Phynova London Six Day – Standings after Day One

1. Marc Hester and Jesper Mørkøv Denmark

2. Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga Netherlands

3. Chris Latham Andy Tenant GB

4. Leigh Howard and Kelland O’Brien Australia

5. Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt Germany

6. Wojciech Pszczolarski Daniel Staniszewski Poland

7. Nick Stöpler and Melvin Van Zijl Netherlands

8. Jules Hesters and Otto Vergaerde Belgium

9. Andreas Graf and Andreas Müller Austria

10. Daniel Babor and Ludek Lichnovsky Czech Republic

