Daryl Impey latest signing at Israel Start-Up Nation to support Chris Froome

Daryl Impey, currently at Mitchelton-Scott, has agreed to sign for Israel Start-Up Nation so he can support Grand Tour star, Chris Froome, in the 2021 season at races like the Tour de France.

The South African has been signed as a leader, super-domestique and road captain for the team from Israel. He becomes the second big support signing for Froome after Carl Frederik Hagen signed for the team yesterday from Lotto-Soudal.

Impey said: “Chris called me and said he trusts me and wants me by his side.”

It will bring some familiarity for Froome as he and Impey once raced together at Barloworld and, of course, the links with South Africa that the British registered rider has.

The current Mitchelton-Scott rider continued: “It certainly wasn’t an easy decision – I gave it a great deal of thought. But it’s exciting to work with a new team, with new energy and new ambitions.

“The most crucial reason is the challenge that is waiting for me at Israel Start-Up Nation. After speaking with Israel Start-Up Nation co-owner Sylvan Adams and the team’s management, I got the sense that they see other aspects of me as a bike rider.”

The three signings made by the team have really made a statement. With rumours of other riders, such as Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), possibly joining the team, it is likely that this won’t be the last big name joining the team.

Sylvan Adams, co-owner of the team, says: “Daryl has shown in the past that he can be very valuable to a team, both in a support role and when going for personal results.

“In Daryl we have a rider who can be a leader in some races and a team captain in others. He’s also bringing with him a wealth of experience that we can benefit from.”

Impey became the first rider from his nation to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France along with taking stages at the Grand Tour, overall wins at the Tour Down Under and many other bigs wins along with supporting leaders such as the Yates brothers and Esteban Chaves, so should be a perfect fit for the team with Froome.