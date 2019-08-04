Deceuninck – Quick-Step explain Julian Alaphilippe’s Clásica San Sebastián abandon

As Remco Evenepoel rode and won his first ever WorldTour one-day race, Julian Alaphilippe, his team-mate and Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s star rider of 2019, abandoned after just 90km had been raced.
The Frenchman was the pre-race favourite to take the win and successfully defend his title, having beaten Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) in a two-up sprint at last year’s edition.
Back on the bike less than a week after arriving at the Champs-Élysées following a gruelling three weeks of racing at the Tour de France 2019, a number of riders who starred in France struggled in Spain.
Only 81 of the 154 riders who took the start line finished the race, with Tour champion Egan Bernal (Ineos) dropped with 76km to go and not finishing the race.
Other notable abandons include Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Tiesj Benoot and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal).
The reason for Alaphilippe’s abandon was not immediately confirmed by his team, however Deceuninck – Quick Step sports director Wilfried Peeters has since shed some light.
“I had to motivate Julian Alaphilippe to ride the Clasica San Sebastian,” Peeter said. “He is really tired after his long hours of effort on the Tour,” before adding, “it’s just a pity that he had to come.”
Devenyns agreed with this sentiment, saying “I came to San Sebastián with physical problems you cannot imagine, just to not to get fined”.