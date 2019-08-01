Was Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Tour performance all down to the team’s socks?

You may have noticed that Deceuninck – Quick-Step had quite a good Tour de France, with Julian Alaphilippe enjoying 14 days in the yellow jersey, before dropping out of contention on the last two racing stages in the Alps, to finish fifth overall. There was also a stage win from Elia Viviani to the team’s name.

Well, that might be all down to the team’s socks. According to Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s sock supplier, DeFeet, their Evo Disruptor socks have been independently confirmed to be the fastest socks in the world. It’s wind tunnel tested the Evo Disruptor, as well as taking input from the team in the sock’s development.

DeFeet says that the Evo Disruptor features its newest aero sock technology and effectively disrupts the critical boundary layer of air to reduce drag. It says that the Evo Disruptor is ideal for time trails and for road races.

As well as being extra-aero, the Evo Disruptor is breathable and moisture wicking, thin, light and compressive. The toe seam is designed to lay flat to avoid irritation too.

Pro cyclists’ socks are a hot subject, with the UCI imposing a limit on how far they can stretch up a rider’s legs. UCI officials were out with their tape measures ahead of the stage two team time trial at the Tour de France to make sure that there was no sock doping going on in the peloton.

Made in North Carolina, US price for the DeFeet Evo Disruptor socks is $24.99.

The good news is that at 6 inches high, the Evo Disruptor sock is short enough not to fall foul of race officials at your local 10.