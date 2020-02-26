Deceuninck – Quick-Step name immensely strong team for Opening Weekend

Deceuninck – Quick-Step have named a very strong team for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, including the defending champions from both races.

The Classics kick off this weekend (February 29 and March 1) and Deceuninck – Quick-Step are not holding back with fielding their strongest squad, including last year’s Omloop winner Zdeněk Štybar and winner of Kuurne, Bob Jungels , along with sprinting star, Fabio Jakobsen, riding the latter.

The team’s sports director, Wilfried Peeters said: “The Opening Weekend brings two important races not just in Belgium, but of the whole cycling calendar, Omloop and Kuurne, which we both won several times. We are going there with a very strong and motivated squad and we are eager to see how our riders will kick off the Classics campaign.”

With such a strong squad, there could be three or four riders in each team who could win in their own right.

Štybar and Yves Lampaert will likely be the main men for Omloop with Asgreen, second in the 2019 Tour of Flanders, and Jungels.

“For Saturday, we have many cards that we can play, including last year’s winner Styby, depending on how the race will unfold”, Peeters added.

Whereas, at Kuurne, depending on the way the race goes, the leader looks like it would be the Dutch champion, Fabio Jakobsen. If the comes down to a smaller group however, then the rest of the team will come into play for a possible win.

Peeters continued: “For Kuurne, we added also Fabio, who has shown a very good condition in Portugal last week, and he’ll be one of our options for a good result.”

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne have revamped the race with more climbs going on later into the race, making it a bit harder for the sprinters to get involved.

Last year the Oude Kwaremont featured at 116km into the 202km race, this year the famous climb is 143km into the 203km race, meaning it will be much harder for any sprinter to get back on in the last 60km.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2020 lineup

ASGREEN Kasper (Den)

DECLERCQ Tim (Bel)

JUNGELS Bob (Lux)

KEISSE Iljo (Bel)

LAMPAERT Yves (Bel)

SENECHAL Florian (Fra)

STYBAR Zdenek (Cze)

Deceuninck – Quick-Step, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2020 lineup

ASGREEN Kasper (Den)

VAN LERBERGHE Bert (Bel)

JAKOBSEN Fabio (Ned)

JUNGELS Bob (Lux)

KEISSE Iljo (Bel)

LAMPAERT Yves (Bel)

STYBAR Zdenek (Cze)