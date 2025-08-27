Bank busts and chimney capers – Cycling Weekly's guide to riding the North York Moors

Once upon a time, the climbs of the North York Moors, in north-eastern Yorkshire, were the jewels in the crown of Britain’s biggest bike race. Just as the Tour de France sends its riders over the Col du Galibier or the Giro d'Italia forces its peloton over the snow-lined Stelvio, our Milk Race or Kellogg’s Tour challenged its competitors to take on the dreaded Rosedale Chimney. It is an utterly bonkers piece of road – and what better reason for including it. With its almost unrideable 30% slope, twisting bends and glorious views, fans loved it – riders, stuck with a standard bottom gear of 42x23, less so.

Our biggest remaining race, the Tour of Britain dodges the Chimney and its ilk, as did the now defunct Tour of Yorkshire (RIP). That’s why we’re rekindling the magic, with two routes that will take you on a wondrous, leg-shredding tour of the finest climbs in the Moors. Unlike the modern races, we are of the view that, on any trip to the Moors, riding Rosedale is an essential highlight.

(Image credit: Future/Andy Jones)

Longer route: The Rosedale reckoning

Distance: 128km (80 miles)

Elevation: 3,051m (10,009ft)

(Image credit: Komoot)

Leaving Kirkbymoorside, the first target on the day’s list is the most beautiful of all the Moors climbs, Blakey Bank. Following an undulating ride down to the base of Farndale, you reach Church Houses then face a real beast of a climb back out. Passing the 20% sign, you know it’s going to be a brute. Over the top and you’re onto Blakey Ridge, one of the most stunning roads in England, cutting right along the top of the moors, exposed and barren. Turning right onto Knott Road, the route stays up high for a while longer, so make the most of it and soak up those views before plummeting down into the undulating passage through Glaisdale, Egton and Grosmont.

Once through Grosmont, it’s time for the next beast of a climb, up to Sleights Moor. It greets you with a fearsome 30% sign, but fear not, it’s not quite that steep – perhaps the council had a spare 30% sign and didn’t know what to do with it. Over the top and it’s time to head east via the village of Littlebeck and Lousy Hill Lane, then through Fylingthorpe to the tourist hotspot of Robin Hood’s Bay, which confusingly has no connection to Robin Hood himself but is a great spot to stop for fish and chips. Be warned, though, if you descend for fancy food by the shore, you’ll have to climb all the way back up, battling 25% gradients to the bewilderment of day-trippers – if you want to follow this route the letter, that is.

(Image credit: Future/Andy Jones)

Hopefully you make it without putting down the foot of shame before riding north to High Hawkser then back for a second time through Grosmont, Egton and Glaisdale. Now head south to face the double whammy of Caper Hill and, yes, Rosedale Chimney. First comes Caper Hill, an utter brute, mercilessly steep, with pitted and broken lower slopes. After you cross a cattle grid, bend slightly left then right, it only gets worse. From here, it’s a single line of torture to the summit – but hey, the views are epic!

Once over the top, you head to Rosedale Abbey. As you begin the final descent into the village, you’ll spy across the valley what awaits you – and it’ll stop you in your tracks. In fact, it’ll shock you anew every time you ride it: the road ahead looks ridiculous, as if climbing almost vertically up the side of the valley. At the base, you’ll find a giant sign warning motorists to turn back if conditions are bad – but you will not be fazed.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Across the cattle grid, you turn two 90-degree bends, and now it is time to dig deep. Hitting the steepest part, a 30% straight-line ramp from hell, you must make a pact with yourself not to be beaten. Once the gradient subsides, a sense of satisfaction laced with endorphins and joy will flood your body and you’ll push on to the summit feeling a million dollars. From the summit, the finish is now in sight with only a few lumps left to cover, beyond which it’s downhill almost all the way to Kirkbymoorside and the culmination of a ride that’ll draw you back again and again.

The 10 best climbs in the North York Moors

1. Rosedale Chimney

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/6690945

KOM: 5:19, Joe Shillabeer

QOM: 7:18, Abi Smith

Length: 1,340m

Elevation: 168m

Average gradient: 14%

Max gradient: 33%

The signature climb of the North York Moors, the one everyone wants to conquer, does not disappoint, not in the slightest. It’s a wheel-spin-inducing, chain-splitting, expletive-laden highway to hell.

2. Caper Hill

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/1633661

KOM: 5:54, Matthew Brown

QOM: 7:49, Mary Wilkinson

Length: 1,342m

Elevation: 182m

Average gradient: 14%

Max gradient: 25%

There is much argument around which is actually the toughest Moors climb. We rate Rosedale the hardest, but many believe this one is tougher. The straight line of pure pain that Caper Hill dishes out can destroy the mind and the legs in equal measure.

3. Blakey Bank

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/16336579

KOM: 7:01, Iain Duffield

QOM: 9:24, Abi Smith

Length: 1,822m

Elevation: 210m

Average gradient: 11%

Max gradient: 20%

Our favourite climb in the Moors, Blakey Bank is a beautiful road that winds up the steep valleyside boasting a fantastic view over your left shoulder as you battle the 20% ramps that rarely relent in your search for the summit.

(Image credit: Future/Andy Jones)

4. Carlton Bank

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/810259

KOM: 5:41, Andrew Feather

QOM: 7:45, Abi Smith

Length: 2,013m

Elevation: 198m

Average gradient: 10%

Max gradient: 25%

If Rosedale is the signature climb of the Moors, this one is the show-stopper. It’s 25% slopes offer jaw-dropping views out across Teesside and all the way to the coast.

5. Boltby Bank

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/6696481

KOM: Kiki Savdog, 4:35

QOM: 6:11, Abi Smith

Length: 2,759m

Elevation: 150m

Average gradient: 5%

Max gradient: 20%

Another climb some claim as the hardest in the Moors, Boltby Bank is a sadistically abrupt ramp that takes you from the flat Vale of York into the hills in just about the most direct fashion possible.

6. Robin Hoods Bay

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/29601990

KOM: 1:08, Jamie Sharp

QOM: 2:05, Maddie Heywood

Length: 432m

Elevation: 42m

Average gradient: 10%

Max gradient: 30%

No trip to the Moors is complete without chips by the seaside. For the ultimate test, drop down into Robin Hood’s Bay, then try to ride back up the 30% incline without putting your foot down – or throwing up your lunch!

7. Lousy Hill Lane

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/19507842

KOM: 4:45, Adam Duggleby

QOM: 7:18, Maureen Kennedy

Length: 1,419m

Elevation: 133m

Average gradient: 8%

Max gradient: 25%

A lesser-known beast of the Moors, Lousy Lane greets you with a terrifying 25% gradient sign. If you can swallow your fears, you will be treated to a brute of a road with some wicked steep ramps.

(Image credit: Future/Andy Jones)

8. Sleights Moor

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/16336549

KOM: 7:44, Adam Duggleby

QOM: 10:05, Mary Wilkinson

Length: 3,041m

Elevation: 181m

Average gradient: 5%

Max gradient: 25%

Mercifully the 33% sign is an exaggeration: it’s close, but never that steep. As is the norm in these parts, this climb takes the direct route to the top, from Grosmont to Sleights Moor.

9. White Horse Bank

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/6690931

KOM: 5:40, Andy Cunningham

QOM: 7:07, Josie Rawes

Length: 1,716m

Elevation: 174m

Average gradient: 10%

Max gradient: 25%

Packed with bends, this wonderful road in the shadow of the Kilburn White Horse (though you never see it) drags you rapidly from the southern edge of the Moors up to the gliding club at the summit.

10. Egton High Moor

Strava segment: strava.com/segments/16677726

KOM: 16:25, Matthew Brown

QOM: 19:01, Abi Smith

Length: 6,740m

Elevation: 271m

Average gradient: 3%

Max gradient: 25%

Though not featured in our two routes, Egton High Moor is the longest ascent in the area, at close to 7km. It rises viscously at first, then eases, reaching its summit not far from the top of its neighbour, Caper Hill.

(Image credit: Future/Andy Jones)

Shorter route: Helmsley to hell and back

Distance: 89km (55 miles)

Elevation: 1,867m (6,125ft)

(Image credit: Komoot)

The easier of our two routes starts from Helmsley on the south-eastern edge of the National Park. Heading south through Sproxton, Ampleforth and Wass to the foot of climb one, White Horse Bank (9). From the summit, turn onto the A170 to descend the infamous Sutton Bank. Leave the main road at Sutton-under-Whitestonecliffe to head north to climb Boltby Bank (5). Branded the toughest in the Moors by many, this climb will put your legs to the sword. The journey now continues further north through Hawnby, Osmotherley and Swainby to arrive in Carlton in Cleveland on the northern edge of the Moors to take on Carlton Bank (4). Try your best to soak up the views over the plains below as you grind upwards. Finally, head due south to return to base via Chop Gate and one final nasty, ‘unclassified’ climb.

Key information

Where to stay

With the availability of hotel rooms quite scarce in the area, our two routes start in the neighbouring towns of Helmsley and Kirkymoorside. Both are suitable base locations, with plentiful amenities, shops, restaurants and takeaways.

Accommodation

There are numerous cottages and B&Bs in the area. In Kirkbymoorside, lodgings are available at the King’s Head Hotel and Brickfields Farm. In Helmsley, choose between the Feathers Hotel, The Black Swan, Feversham Arms and the Royal Oak.

Food and drink

In Kirkbymoorside, good food can be found at the Feather and Beak, The George and Dragon and the Black Swan. In Helmsley, fuelling options include La Trattoria, Mannin & Co and Helmsley Spice.

What else to see and do

Want a rest from those savage climbs? Explore the ruins of Rievaulx Abbey, ride the historic North Yorkshire Moors Railway, or take in the sweeping coastal views from Whitby Abbey, famed for its Dracula connection. Need an even gentler rest? Enjoy the market towns of Helmsley and Pickering, visit Castle Howard, or unwind with a walk through the heather-covered moorland – perfect rest-day exploring.