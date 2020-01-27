Driver fined €200 after Danish youth rider killed in collision during time trial

The driver of a car that hit and killed Danish youth rider while he was racing in a time trial has been fined 1500 kroner, around €200.

Andreas Byskov Sarbo was competing in the Tour de Himmelfart when the car found its way on to the route and collided with the 18-year-old.

The court heard that the 28-year-old female driver was driving home around 9.30am on Friday May 31, 2019 when she came up to a traffic light and the left turn was prohibited because of the bike race, reports TV2.

Two stewards stood at the intersection to stop any cars entering the course but despite the warnings, the driver still turned left and drove for a mile down the road where several signs warned there would be oncoming traffic. After this, she collided head-on with Sarbo.

The woman told the court she hadn’t seen any of the signs telling her not to drive on to the course: “I didn’t see any signs and I didn’t see the guards. I did not know that I had done anything wrong.”

A blood test confirmed there was no alcohol or drugs in her system and she was acquitted of breaching significant road safety concerns, instead being fined the €200 for failing to comply with traffic directions. The court also decided not to comply with the prosecution’s charge of negligent manslaughter, which would have resulted in a two-month prison sentence.

After the collision the race was cancelled, with the news breaking during the middle of stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia.

Brian Holm, the Danish Deceuninck – Quick-Step sports director, subsequently left his commentary duties mid-stage. He later explained on Twitter: “After the tragic news of Andreas Byskov Sarbo it was impossible to speak on bicycle races. Warmest thoughts to Andreas’ family and friends.”

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) also paid tribute, saying “RIP Andreas” on Twitter.

Many suggested Sarbo had a bright future ahead of him, having won a stage of the Course de la Paix (Peace Race) the previous month as well as finishing fourth in that year’s junior E3 BinckBank Classic.