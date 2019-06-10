Dylan Teuns wins stage two and takes yellow jersey in the Critérium du Dauphiné 2019

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) won his first ever Critérium du Dauphiné stage in a two-up sprint against Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) after the pair were part of an attack that went away with 35km left, in what was an attritional day of racing.

There was GC action behind them, with a group containing Chris Froome (Ineos), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) distancing a number of other contenders, including Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), Riche Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) who ended up finishing half a minute down.

After the day’s break containing Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) were caught with 35km remaining, after the Frenchman had swept up a plethora of king of the mountains points, Serge Pauwels (CCC) immediately went on the attack.

This took another breakaway group away, that contained Dylan Teuns, Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).

The peloton reduced to around 30 riders on the Côte de Saint-Victor-sur-Arlanc, with the new breakaway 40 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) then attacked off the front of the leaders, with only Dylan Teuns able to follow, as Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) was dropped from the peloton on the climb, meaning there would be a new yellow jersey at the end of the stage.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) attacked over the climb, with Michael Woods (EF Education First) straight on his wheel.

A number of GC riders were caught out by this move, with Dan Martin, Romain Bardet, Richie Porte, Tejay Van Garderen and Steven Kruijswijk left behind the main GC group that contained the likes of Chris Froome, Adam Yates, Jakob Fuglsang and Nairo Quintana.

Teuns and Martin were managing to make the gap stick, despite Pinot testing the legs of his GC rivals on the run-in to the finish.

The leading duo took a 22 second lead into the final 5km, and managed to maintain it, with Martin seeming to time his sprint well in the finish straight before Teuns came round to take his first ever Dauphiné stage win.

Full results and race report to follow…