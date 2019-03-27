E3 Harelbeke 2019 live TV guide

Eurosport have you covered for E3 Harelbeke coverage on March 29, with a live action starting at 3pm

Taking place just over a week before the Tour of Flanders, E3 Harelbeke, now known as the E3 Binckbank Classic takes in many of the same cobbled climbs as the famous Ronde, making it vital preparation for the biggest race on the Belgian calendar.

It’s also one of two big Classics over a three day period, with the Ghent-Wevelgem taking place on the following Sunday.

As is usual, Eurosport will carry coverage of the race on Friday, with highlights available throughout Friday evening and Saturday. Delayed coverage will also be shown straight after live coverage of the Volta a Catalunya has concluded.

>>> E3 Harelbeke 2019 start list

Defending champion Niki Terpstra will wear number one bib, albeit with a new team of Direct Energie. He’ll face tough competition in his title defence from the likes of Yves Lampaert and Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Gianni Moscon and Luke Rowe (Team Sky), Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), and Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale) in a star-studded start list.

Coverage gets underway at 15.00 UK time on Eurosport 2 and the Eurosport Player.

E3 Harelbeke (E3 BinckBank Classic) TV schedule

Friday, March 29

15.00-16.30, Eurosport 1 (LIVE)

16.15-17.45, Eurosport 2

20.30-22.00, Eurosport 1

Saturday, March 25

06.30-07.25, Eurosport 2

09.15-10.15, Eurosport 2

18.15-19.00, Eurosport 1