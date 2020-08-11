Fabio Jakobsen now able to travel to hospital in the Netherlands

Fabio Jakobsen’s condition has further improved, allowing him to travel to a hospital closer to his home.

The Dutch sprinter suffered serious injuries in a high-speed crash during the opening stage of the Tour of Poland last week, when he was forced into the barrier during the sprint finish.

Jakobsen was placed into an induced coma due to the severity of the injuries, but has since been woken up after undergoing extensive facial surgery.

His Deceuninck – Quick-Step team have now released a further update on the 23-year-old’s condition, saying he has improved further and will be transferred to a hospital in the Netherlands.

A statement from the team said: “The Dutch champion will soon return to his home country.

“Following his accident on stage one of the Tour of Poland, Fabio Jakobsen’s condition has improved further and he is now able to travel back to his homeland of the Netherlands.

“[His] condition is evolving favourably, to the extent that he will be transferred Wednesday to the hospital in Leiden, the Netherlands (LUMC), where further follow-up treatment of his injuries will take place.”

Jakobsen is able to move his arms and legs and communicate with doctors and fortunately major neurological problems have been ruled out, but due to undergoing extensive facial surgery Jakobsen is unable to speak or eat.

The crash happened when Jakobsen was forced into the barrier in the closing metres of stage one in Poland, while contesting the sprint with Jumbo-Visma’s Dylan Groenewegen.

Groenewegen moved off his sprint live and caused Jakobsen to fall into the barrier, which gave way and sent the rider flying into the air.

After also suffering a broken collarbone in the crash, Groenewegen was disqualified from the race and the UCI has announced it will investigate the sprint to consider further action against Groenewegen.

The race was eventually won overall by Quick-Step’s Remco Evenepoel, who dedicated his win to Jakobsen.