Fabio Jakobsen wins Volta ao Algarve stage one as huge crash blights finale

The Dutchman wins from reduced field after crash takes out a number of stage favourites with 7km to go

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) sprinted to victory on stage one of the 2019 Volta ao Algarve, easily beating the competition to the finish line.

The Dutch rider won from a reduced bunch after a huge crash with 7km to go took out the likes of John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), but he was easily able to sprint clear of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) who took the respective podium spots.

Jakobsen was able to use the slipstream of Simone Consonni (UAE Team Emirates) in the final hundred metres after the Italian had gone early to try and surprise the other sprinters.

Such was his effort, that Jakobsen was able to sit up with a clear advantage to the line to celebrate his first win of the year, and he will now wear the leader’s jersey heading into stage two.

How it happened

A near 200km hilly day greeted the peloton on the first stage in the Algarve, with five riders getting up the road early to form the day’s first breakaway.

Those riders, Pedro Paulinho (Efapel), David Ribeiro, Marvin Scheulen (both LA Alumni-LA Sport), José Mendes (Sporting-Tavira) and Rafael Lourenço (UD Oliveirense/InOutBuild) built up a maximum gap of around four minutes, with the peloton content to let them hang out front early on.

They still had 3-30 with 100km to go, but at the top of the categorised climb, Mendes decided to reach out alone.

That move however prompted an increase in pace from the peloton, who caught the second group of breakaway riders shortly before 65km to go. That left Mendes dangling out front alone with the gap decreasing.

Sèrgio Paulinho and Antonio Angulo (Efapel) then counter-attacked from the bunch, and quickly caught and passed the solo Mendes shortly after 55km to go.

They managed to establish a two-minute gap on the peloton, but things rapidly began to crumble with 30km to go as the sprint teams geared up for a fast finish.

By 23km to go the pair had been caught, with Bora-Hansgrohe, Team Sky and Cofidis all taking turns in marshalling the front of the bunch heading into the final 20km.

There was a huge pile-up with 7km to go, as a Trek rider towards the front of the bunch caught a wheel and held up more than half of the bunch behind.

FDJ, Bora, Lotto-Soudal were all able to continue with their sprinters, as were Deceuninck – Quick-Step who led the reduced bunch into the final kilometre with Jakobsen in tow.

The 22-year-old was able to finish it off with a canter, taking his first victory of the season.

The Volta ao Algrave continues on Thursday with a 187.4km stage to a summit finish to Alto de Foia.

Results

Volta ao Algarve 2019, stage one: Portimão to Lagos (199.1km)

1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, in 4-52-59

2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

8 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

10 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma, all same time

General classification after stage one

1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, in 4-52-59

2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

4 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

5 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

6 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb

7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

8 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

10 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma, all same time