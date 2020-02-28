Filippo Ganna breaks own individual pursuit world record at Berlin Track World Championships

Filippo Ganna has beaten his own individual pursuit world record at the UCI Track World Championships in Berlin.

The Italian posted a time of 4-01.934 over the 4km distance in the qualification round, .713 seconds quicker than his previous best time of 4-02.647.

Data posted by Xavier Disley on Twitter claims the 23-year-old had less than 1km/h variation in his speed after 1km until the 4km finish line. The Ineos rider averaged 59.520km/h as he beat his previous record set in November.

Ganna now qualifies ahead of the USA’s Ashton Lambie ahead of the gold medal event this evening as he attempts to defend his title.

Over the past two days in Germany Ganna has also ridden three round of team pursuit, eventually helping Italy take the bronze medal.

The individual pursuit is not the only world record that’s been broken this week. Denmark broke the team pursuit world record three times as they won gold, the Scandinavian country also having won the team sprint earlier in the week while also setting a new world record time.

Britain’s Laura Kenny was involved in a dramatic crash during the omnium event but will continue to ride the rest of the races in the event.

Kenny suffered a cut to her face near her right eye that needed stitches after coming down hard in the scratch race in the Berlin velodrome.

After a concussion check by the British team doctor she has opted to continue with the rest of the races, despite being likely out of medal contention yet apparently being keen to test herself against a world-class field.

The 2020 UCI Track World Championships will conclude on Sunday March 1 with the men’s madison and women’s keirin finals.