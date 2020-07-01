Former British champ Connor Swift extends contract with Arkéa-Samsic

Connor Swift will be spending another two seasons in the ProTeam ranks as he has extended his contract with Arkéa-Samsic.

The former British national champion joined the French squad mid-way through 2019 and has held his own among the best riders in the world.

Swift, 24, had joined the team to support German sprinter André Greipel but has since been working for Arkéa’s new star signing Nairo Quintana, impressing management along the way.

General manager Emmanuel Hubert said: “Connor Swift is a young rider with constant room for improvement.

“This year he added a new dimension to his talent by protecting and replacing his leader Nairo Quintana, among others, on the stages of plains and borders of Paris-Nice, but also the sprint finishes by being part of the Nacer Bouhanni train, which proves the extent of the talent of this young rider.”

Swift started his career with Madison Genesis on the domestic scene, before his breakthrough performance at the 2018 National Championships where he bested Adam Blythe and Owain Doull for the road race title.

In May last year he made the jump to Arkêa and debuted at the Four Days of Dunkirk where he rode alongside Greipel.

Since then he has gone on to race the Tour of Britain, the Saudi Tour, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Paris-Nice.

He said: “I’m happy to have re-signed with Arkéa-Samsic, which is a great outfit in which I can develop and really progress in the sport.

“I can work for my team-mates and sprint and mountain leaders when necessary, but I can also play my card when the opportunities for victory arise.

“These two years will also allow me to perfect my knowledge of the French language.

“The Arkéa-Samsic team has high ambitions for the future and I am delighted to be part of this great project.”

Arkéa also has a wildcard slot for the 2020 Tour de France, but the team has not yet announced their roster.

Could Swift make his Grand Tour debut on the biggest stage in cycling?