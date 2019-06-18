Geraint Thomas taken to hospital after crashing out of Tour de Suisse 2019

Geraint Thomas (Ineos) has abandoned the Tour de Suisse after a crash during stage four.

The Tour de France winner came down with 30km remaining, sporting a cut to his right eyebrow, and sitting on the floor as he was attended to by his team and race medical staff.

After sitting up, television pictures showed his back all cut up as well as a nasty graze on his shoulder. The Welshman put a new jersey on before standing up and getting in his team car.

Andrey Zeits (Astana) was also involved in the crash and was receiving medical attention by the side of the road.

Thomas’ Ineos team-mate and fellow Tour de France winner was put in intensive care after crashing on a recon of the stage four time trial of the Critérium du Dauphiné, losing four pints of blood and suffering multiple fractures.

It is not yet known how serious Thomas’ injuries are although Team Ineos have said their rider has been taken to hospital for further checks.

We will bring you more on this story as it develops…