Geraint Thomas Tour de France trophy theft investigation stalls

Police say they need further evidence as all current leads have been investigated

The investigation into to theft of Geraint Thomas’s Tour de France trophy has ground to a halt.

West Midlands Police confirmed to Cycling Weekly that while the case remains open all current leads have been pursued and without further information there is nothing left for them to look into.

The force declined to go into further detail on an on-going investigation.

The Team Sky rider’s trophy was stolen from the Cycle Show in Birmingham where it had been on display in October last year.

The team said the Coupe Omnisports trophy was “momentarily left unattended” at bike brand Pinarello’s stand, where it had been on display, while the stand was being packed up after the show and was stolen.

At the time of the trophy’s disappearance Thomas said: “Hopefully whoever took it will have the good grace to return it. A trophy is important, but clearly what matters most are the amazing memories from this incredible summer – and no-one can ever take those away.”

The Times reported that only workers at the Birmingham NEC Arena would have been present when the trophy went missing, not members of the public, who would have already been ushered out by security.

Welshman Thomas was presented with a replacement from Tour de France organiser ASO at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards in December but the original is yet to be found.

Detective inspector Jon Kiteley from West Midlands CID said: “The trophy was packed into a white storage box and it is believed that this box has gone missing at some point while the show was being packed away and loaded onto the removal van.”

He repeated a call for anyone who had information to contact the force quoting crime reference number 20SH/225824R/18, via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or by calling call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.