Watch: Giro d’Italia presentation as 2020 route is announced live

The route for the 2020 Giro d’Italia is being announced live today in Milan.

You can watch the official presentation as it happens here.

Rumours have suggested the 2020 route for the Italian Grand Tour will include plenty of time trial kilometres and a monstrous queen stage with a gravel finish.

Giro d’Italia organisers RCS announced this week that Sagan will attend the official route presentation in Milan on Thursday (October 24), alongside 2018 Giro winner Richard Carapaz (Movistar).

Sagan is expected to race the Giro for the first time, in pursuit of a stage victory missing from his palmarès.

The race will start from Budapest on May 9 with a 9.5km time trial, before heading to Sicily.

In the final weekend, reports suggest the penultimate stage will be a huge day in the mountains with more than 5,000 metres of climbing and take in four huge summits.

Local Italian newspapers believe stage 20 will be a 220km day in the northern province of Cuneo, which would open with a long rise to the foot of the Coll dell’Agnello.

Then the stage would take in the Col d’Izoard, then the Colle del Monginevro before the potential finish in Sestriere.

But there are also reports that the stage may finish at 2,700m on the Colle Fraiteve, which includes 8km of unpaved roads to its summit.

The stage, which strays into France, would offer up 5,300m of altitude gain and could be held on May 30, according to reports, which would make it the penultimate stage of the race.