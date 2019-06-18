Giro Rosa 2019 highlights to be broadcast worldwide for free online

The 2019 Giro Rosa will be broadcast for free worldwide, with all ten stages set to be aired in hour-long episodes after the day’s Tour de France stage.

This is the result of a partnership between Trek and Voxwomen, a TV show and YouTube channel dedicated to women’s cycling.

The coverage, available everywhere except Italy, will include hour-long highlights from the full stage that day, accompanied with English commentary. Post-race content will also include stage previews from Trek-Segafredo’s sports directors Ina Teutenberg and Girogia Bronzini.

The Giro Rosa takes place from July 5-14, with broadcasts of the show airing shortly after the day’s Tour de France stage has concluded.

The 2019 Giro Rosa includes a team time trial, individual time trial and two summit finishes over ten stages.

The women’s Giro d’Italia was rebranded as the Giro Rosa in 2013, with Annemiek van Vleuten winning last year’s edition. After the cancellation of The Tour de l’Aude Cycliste Féminin in 2010, which was held in south-central France, the Giro Rosa remains as the only Grand Tour in women’s cycling

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Trek’s women’s team, now co-sponsored by Italian coffee brand Segafredo, were set up in 2018, with Lizzie Deignan announced as team leader after leaving Boels-Dolmans.

In April, world champion Anna van der Breggen criticised the organisers of the Ardennes Classics for not showing the women’s editions of Flèche Wallonne or Liège-Bastogne-Liège live, with only the final Mur de Huy climb of Flèche Wallonne being broadcast.

Van der Breggen said: “It’s one of our biggest races together with Liège. We are fighting all day, we had echelons on the road, so it’s a pity you only saw the last climb because that is the end and the fight is before that.

“I think the Amstel Gold Race was a good example of how to do it, and by now I think we deserve to have live coverage and that people can follow us because many people would like to.”

In May, it was announced that the women’s Flèche Wallone and Liège-Bastogne-Liège would be pulled from the 2020 Women’s WorldTour calendar because race organisers ASO refuse to provide the 45 minutes of television coverage required by new UCI reforms.

Tim Vanderjeugd, Trek’s director of sports marketing, said of the planned Giro Rosa broadcasts: “The world is witnessing some of the best bike racing ever in the women’s peloton, and we feel a responsibility to provide more opportunities to watch it happen.

“Exposure is huge for cultivating the sport, and that combined with first-class athlete support is a true recipe for growth in women’s professional cycling.”