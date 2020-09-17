Giro Rosa 2020: Lotte Koppecky takes sprint win after crash marred final in Maddaloni

Overall leader Annemiek van Vleuten taken to hospital after late crash
Owen Rogers

After finishing second then third, Lotte Koppecky finally made it to 7th stop step of the Giro Rosa podium on Wednesday. The Belgian rider launched a long range sprint t take her first WorldTour victory in Maddaloni, finishing ahead of Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Kasia Niewiadoma in third place.

The final was marred by a late crash which took out a number of riders, including Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and three time stage winner Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), and while Vos was able to attend the podium ceremony to collect the points jersey, Van Vleuten has been taken  to hospital for a check up.

Result

Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile, stage seven: Nola – Maddaloni (112km)

1. Lotte Koppecky (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
2. Lizzie Deignan (Gbr) Trek-Segafredo
3. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM

 

General classification after stage seven

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott